St Malachy
St Malachy
St Malachy
St Malachy
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mass Services
Offering weekly masses in both English and Spanish.
Sacraments
Providing sacraments to the community.
Religious Education
Offering religious education programs.
St. Vincent de Paul Society
Assisting those in need with food, utility bills, rental assistance, and referrals, plus financial aid for job training.
About
St Malachy
Founded in
1946
EIN
951656378
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
1200 E 81ST ST LOS ANGELES, California 90001-3308 United States
Website
www.saintmalachyschool.com
Phone
(323)-582-3112
Email address
About
St. Malachy Catholic Church, est. 1926 in Los Angeles, aims to strengthen faith through sacramental life and community. The parish serves the local community with regular Mass services and various ministries. While detailed program information is limited, the church focuses on spiritual growth and support.
Mission
St. Malachy enables students to realize their spiritual, intellectual, social physical, and psychological potential while cultivating a love for the Catholic faith and learning.
What $2,100 could fund instead: