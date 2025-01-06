About

St. Malachy Catholic Church, est. 1926 in Los Angeles, aims to strengthen faith through sacramental life and community. The parish serves the local community with regular Mass services and various ministries. While detailed program information is limited, the church focuses on spiritual growth and support.

Mission

St. Malachy enables students to realize their spiritual, intellectual, social physical, and psychological potential while cultivating a love for the Catholic faith and learning.