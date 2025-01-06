St Margaret Of Scotland Episcopal School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Early Childhood School
Serving children aged 2.9-6 years with a traditional school calendar and a 4-week summer program.
Summer Programs
Offering diverse summer programs catering to various interests, including athletic, day, and specialty camps.
Enrichment Programs
Providing after-school enrichment classes and clubs for Early, Lower, and Middle School students.
About
St Margaret Of Scotland Episcopal School
Founded in
1992
EIN
953408913
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions > Private Schools
Address
31641 LA NOVIA AVE SAN JUAN CAPO, California 92675-2752 United States
Website
www.smes.org
Phone
(949)-661-0108
Email address
-
About
St. Margaret's Episcopal School, founded in 1992 in San Juan Capistrano, CA, educates the hearts and minds of young people for lives of learning, leadership, and service. It is a college-preparatory institution serving students from preschool through 12th grade.
Mission
St. Margaret's Episcopal School is a vibrant learning community where natural curiosity and academic pursuit flourish, preparing young people for lives of learning, leadership, and service.
