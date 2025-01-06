St Margaret Of Scotland Episcopal School

About

St. Margaret's Episcopal School, founded in 1992 in San Juan Capistrano, CA, educates the hearts and minds of young people for lives of learning, leadership, and service. It is a college-preparatory institution serving students from preschool through 12th grade.

Mission

St. Margaret's Episcopal School is a vibrant learning community where natural curiosity and academic pursuit flourish, preparing young people for lives of learning, leadership, and service.