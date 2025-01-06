St Marks Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Wednesday Bible Study
A weekly study of the Bible.
Sunday Church School
Religious education offered on Sunday mornings.
Sunday Morning Worship
Regular worship services held on Sunday mornings.
Community Outreach
Programs focused on serving and supporting the local community.
Founded in
1946
EIN
951691309
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
940 COEUR D ALENE AVE VENICE, California 90291-4929 United States
Website
stmarkvenice.com
Phone
(310)-821-5058
Email address
About
St. Mark Church in Venice, CA, founded in 1923, is dedicated to proclaiming the Good News, welcoming all, and serving those in need. Their mission is carried out through various programs and community outreach. The elementary school opened in 1949 and continues to educate hearts and minds.
Mission
St Marks Church in Venice, California, invites people to gather for worship, reflection, and community at 940 Coeur D Alene Ave, creating a warm and inclusive space for all.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
