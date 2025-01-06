About

St. Mark Church in Venice, CA, founded in 1923, is dedicated to proclaiming the Good News, welcoming all, and serving those in need. Their mission is carried out through various programs and community outreach. The elementary school opened in 1949 and continues to educate hearts and minds.

Mission

St Marks Church in Venice, California, invites people to gather for worship, reflection, and community at 940 Coeur D Alene Ave, creating a warm and inclusive space for all.