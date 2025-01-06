St Marks United Methodist Church

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Preschool and Parents' Day Out

Offers classes for children ages one to five years old.

Begin Again Boxes

Provides dishes, cooking utensils, and kitchen necessities for individuals and families displaced by hardship.

Furniture Ministry

Accepts furniture donations to help those in need furnish their homes.

Project Transformation

Supports a Christ-centered summer day camp focused on relationships and reading for children.

