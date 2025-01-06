St Marks United Methodist Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Preschool and Parents' Day Out
Offers classes for children ages one to five years old.
Begin Again Boxes
Provides dishes, cooking utensils, and kitchen necessities for individuals and families displaced by hardship.
Furniture Ministry
Accepts furniture donations to help those in need furnish their homes.
Project Transformation
Supports a Christ-centered summer day camp focused on relationships and reading for children.
About
St Marks United Methodist Church
Founded in
1974
EIN
941366590
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
2391 SAINT MARKS WAY SACRAMENTO, California 95864-0626 United States
Website
stmarksumc.com
Phone
(916)-483-7848
Email address
About
St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Sacramento, founded in 1974, is a welcoming community dedicated to living their faith. They offer worship services, educational opportunities, and support groups. St. Mark's is actively involved in the community, with programs like their food closet that supports the poor and homeless.
Mission
ST MARKS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH brings people together in Sacramento, California, offering a welcoming space for worship, connection, and spiritual growth at 2391 Saint Marks Way.
What $2,100 could fund instead: