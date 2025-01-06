St Marys College Of California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Business Programs

Offers programs in Business, Management, and Marketing to prepare students for careers in the business world.

‍

Psychology Programs

Provides comprehensive Psychology programs for students interested in understanding human behavior and mental processes.

‍

Health Professions Programs

Offers various programs in Health Professions and related fields for students pursuing careers in healthcare.

‍

Education Programs

Provides programs in Education for students aiming to become educators and make a difference in the field of teaching.

‍