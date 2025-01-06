St Marys College Of California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Business Programs
Offers programs in Business, Management, and Marketing to prepare students for careers in the business world.
Psychology Programs
Provides comprehensive Psychology programs for students interested in understanding human behavior and mental processes.
Health Professions Programs
Offers various programs in Health Professions and related fields for students pursuing careers in healthcare.
Education Programs
Provides programs in Education for students aiming to become educators and make a difference in the field of teaching.
About
Founded in
1946
EIN
941156599
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1928 SAINT MARYS RD PMB 3554 MORAGA, California 94575-2715 United States
Website
www.stmarys-ca.edu
Phone
(925)-631-4000
Email address
About
Saint Mary's College of California, founded in 1863, is a Catholic, Lasallian, liberal arts college. Its mission is to offer a student-centered education, promoting inclusivity, knowledge, and practical skills. The college comprises the School of Liberal Arts, the School of Science, the Kalmanovitz School of Education, and the School of Economics and Business Administration, offering undergraduate and graduate programs.
Mission
The Saint Mary's College of California experience inspires learning that lasts, with rigorous education engaging intellect and spirit in a supportive community.
