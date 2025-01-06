powered by 
St Marys College Of California

 — 
Engages intellect and spirit for lasting learning.
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

St Marys College Of California

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Business Programs

Offers programs in Business, Management, and Marketing to prepare students for careers in the business world.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Psychology Programs

Provides comprehensive Psychology programs for students interested in understanding human behavior and mental processes.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Health Professions Programs

Offers various programs in Health Professions and related fields for students pursuing careers in healthcare.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Education Programs

Provides programs in Education for students aiming to become educators and make a difference in the field of teaching.

About

St Marys College Of California

Founded in

1946

EIN

941156599

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

1928 SAINT MARYS RD PMB 3554 MORAGA, California 94575-2715 United States

Website

www.stmarys-ca.edu

Phone

(925)-631-4000

Email address

[email protected]

About

Saint Mary's College of California, founded in 1863, is a Catholic, Lasallian, liberal arts college. Its mission is to offer a student-centered education, promoting inclusivity, knowledge, and practical skills. The college comprises the School of Liberal Arts, the School of Science, the Kalmanovitz School of Education, and the School of Economics and Business Administration, offering undergraduate and graduate programs.

Mission

The Saint Mary's College of California experience inspires learning that lasts, with rigorous education engaging intellect and spirit in a supportive community.

