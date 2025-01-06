St Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Higher Education Scholarships

Providing scholarships to high school graduates and postgraduates who are members of St. Matthew Lutheran Church to support their education.

Support for Church Ministries & Programs

Providing financial assistance to St. Matthew Lutheran Church for music programs, ministry programs, roof replacement, and landscaping.

Congregational Support

Increasing congregational capabilities through financial support.

