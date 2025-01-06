St Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation
St Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
St Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation
St Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation
St Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Higher Education Scholarships
Providing scholarships to high school graduates and postgraduates who are members of St. Matthew Lutheran Church to support their education.
Support for Church Ministries & Programs
Providing financial assistance to St. Matthew Lutheran Church for music programs, ministry programs, roof replacement, and landscaping.
Congregational Support
Increasing congregational capabilities through financial support.
St Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation
1987
930934866
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
10390 SW CANYON RD BEAVERTON, Oregon 97005-1917 United States
smlcfamily.org
(503)-644-9148
The St. Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation supports the St. Matthew Lutheran Church and its community outreach programs like the St. Matthew Lutheran Pantry. They focus on worship, ministries, and providing food to those in need.
The St Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation supports charitable ministries of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and provides higher education scholarships for graduating high school seniors.
City
State
