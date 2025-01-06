St Monica Academy
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
College-Preparatory Program
A comprehensive program encompassing theology, literature & writing, history, mathematics, laboratory science, Latin, and performing arts to prepare students for college.
Founded in
1946
EIN
954864581
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
2361 DEL MAR RD MONTROSE, California 91020-1403 United States
Website
www.stmonicaacademy.com
Phone
(818)-369-7310
Email address
About
St. Monica Academy, founded in 1946, is an independent, coeducational school for grades 1-12 in Montrose, CA. Rooted in the Roman Catholic tradition, the academy seeks to form students in faith, reason, and virtue through a classical education.
Mission
St. Monica Academy seeks to form students in faith, reason, and virtue through a classical education in the Roman Catholic tradition.
