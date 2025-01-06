St Patrick
St Patrick
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Housing First
Provides immediate access to housing and supportive services for individuals experiencing homelessness.
Sacred Grounds Cafe
Offers employment training and support through a social enterprise cafe.
Welcome Center
A central point of access for individuals seeking assistance and resources.
Coordinated Entry
Streamlines access to housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.
About
St Patrick
Founded in
1946
EIN
952533214
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1046 E 34TH ST LOS ANGELES, California 90011-2527 United States
Website
stpatrickparishla.org
Phone
(323)-234-5963
Email address
About
Mission
Our Mission Statement calls us to serve Families, open our doors wide to Youth and defend the dignity of Immigrants and the Undocumented among us.
