St Pauls Parish

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Food Pantry

Provides fresh produce, bread, desserts, eggs, dairy, meat, and other items to those in need every Saturday.

‍

Community Advent & Lenten Lunches

Offers home-cooked meals to the homeless and others in the community every Wednesday during Advent and Lent.

‍

Homebound Ministry

Volunteers make phone calls and visits to those who are sick and homebound.

‍

Caring for the Soul

Offers support to those affected by mental illness through prayer and Catholic spirituality.

‍