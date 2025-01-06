St Pauls Parish
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Food Pantry
Provides fresh produce, bread, desserts, eggs, dairy, meat, and other items to those in need every Saturday.
Community Advent & Lenten Lunches
Offers home-cooked meals to the homeless and others in the community every Wednesday during Advent and Lent.
Homebound Ministry
Volunteers make phone calls and visits to those who are sick and homebound.
Caring for the Soul
Offers support to those affected by mental illness through prayer and Catholic spirituality.
About
St Pauls Parish
Founded in
2014
EIN
941550865
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
2918 W MAIN ST VISALIA, California 93291-5731 United States
Website
spvisalia.com
Phone
(559)-732-4821
Email address
-
About
St. Paul's Anglican Church in Visalia, CA, is a Christian community in the Anglican tradition. Founded in 1887, they recently moved to a new church building at 6436 W. Hurley Ave. St. Paul's seeks to bring hope through worship, Bible studies, and evangelism.
Mission
St Pauls Parish serves the Visalia, California community, offering a welcoming place for connection, reflection, and support for local residents.
