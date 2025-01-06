St Pauls United Methodist Church
St Pauls United Methodist Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
St Pauls United Methodist Church
St Pauls United Methodist Church
St Pauls United Methodist Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Support Groups
Offers various support groups, including 12-step programs and recovery support.
Youth Programs
Provides programs for young adults, summer camps, and scouting.
Daycare/Preschool
Offers daycare and preschool programs.
St Pauls United Methodist Church
Founded in
1974
930583579
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
11631 SE LINWOOD AVE MILWAUKIE, Oregon 97222-2754 United States
www.stpaulsumc.us
(503)-654-1705
St. Paul's mission is to meet new people, make real relationships, and move into new expressions of love and service.
