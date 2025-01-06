St Peter And Paul School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Before School Program
Provides adult supervision for children from 7-8 a.m. on school day mornings.
After School Program
Provides care and activities for students after school hours.
Various Clubs and Activities
Offers extracurricular activities such as Altar Servers, Choir, Safety Patrols, Scouting, Journalism, Chess Club, Book Club, and Engineering Club.
About
St Peter And Paul School
Founded in
1946
EIN
952150449
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions > Primary Schools
Address
706 BAY VIEW AVE WILMINGTON, California 90744-5308 United States
Website
www.sppschool.org
Phone
(310)-834-5574
Email address
About
Saints Peter and Paul School in Wilmington, CA, has served children and families for over six decades. As a Catholic elementary school, it provides a nurturing environment for students in grades TK through 8th. Founded in 1944, the school focuses on rigorous education.
Mission
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School's mission is to provide a rigorous education through a challenging, balanced, and nurturing program.
