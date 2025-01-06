St Phillip The Apostle School
St Phillip The Apostle School
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
After School Care
Provides a safe, supervised, and enjoyable after-school environment for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade until 5:30pm.
Religious Education Program
Offers religious education to public school students in Grades K-8, including preparation for First Communion and Confirmation.
Extra-Curricular Activities
Provides opportunities to participate in activities such as Drama Club, Speech and Debate, Spanish Clubs, Ballet, Chess Club, and more.
About
St Phillip The Apostle School
Founded in
1946
EIN
951831084
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
2.1.1. Primary Schools
Address
1363 CORDOVA ST PASADENA, California 91106-2622 United States
Website
school.stphiliptheapostle.org
Phone
(626)-795-9691
Email address
-
About
St. Philip the Apostle School in Pasadena, CA, is a Catholic parish school dedicated to teaching, inspiring, and nurturing children. With a standards-based curriculum for TK through 8th grade, the school emphasizes kindness, respect, and faith.
Mission
St. Philip the Apostle School is a Catholic parish school teaching, inspiring and nurturing God's children for over 90 years.
