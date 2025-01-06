St Phillip The Apostle School

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

After School Care

Provides a safe, supervised, and enjoyable after-school environment for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade until 5:30pm.

‍

Religious Education Program

Offers religious education to public school students in Grades K-8, including preparation for First Communion and Confirmation.

‍

Extra-Curricular Activities

Provides opportunities to participate in activities such as Drama Club, Speech and Debate, Spanish Clubs, Ballet, Chess Club, and more.

‍