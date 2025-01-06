St Philomena School A
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Care Program
Provides before and after school care in a Christian, positive, activity-centered environment for St. Philomena School students.
Electives Program
Offers learning activities for students in grades 3-8 on Fridays, providing opportunities to connect with teachers and other students outside academic programming.
Co-Curricular Program
Encompasses cultural, creative, technological, kinesthetic, and aesthetic educational programs for all students, including visual arts, physical education, music, library, technology, and world languages.
Core Curriculum
Provides a strong moral, academic, and challenging curriculum including religion, reading, language arts, math, science, social studies, music, art, technology and physical education.
Founded in
1946
EIN
952234810
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education: Schools & Academic Institutions: Religious Educational Institutions
Address
21832 MAIN ST CARSON, California 90745-2934 United States
Website
stphilomenaschool.org
Phone
(310)-835-4827
Email address
-
About
St. Philomena School in Carson, CA, administered by the Carmelite Sisters in the spirit of Venerable Mother Luisita, provides a Catholic education to students from Pre-K through 8th grade. The school forms students to encounter the living God and prepares them to live the Gospel values.
Mission
St. Philomena School provides an excellent education in an environment that forms students for success in all aspects of life.
