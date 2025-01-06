powered by 
Support 

St Philomena School A

 — 
Committed to academic excellence in Christ-centered community.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

St Philomena School A

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
St Philomena School A
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
St Philomena School A
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
St Philomena School A
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

St Philomena School A

100% of your purchase supports 
St Philomena School A
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
St Philomena School A

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Care Program

Provides before and after school care in a Christian, positive, activity-centered environment for St. Philomena School students.

Electives Program

Offers learning activities for students in grades 3-8 on Fridays, providing opportunities to connect with teachers and other students outside academic programming.

Co-Curricular Program

Encompasses cultural, creative, technological, kinesthetic, and aesthetic educational programs for all students, including visual arts, physical education, music, library, technology, and world languages.

Core Curriculum

Provides a strong moral, academic, and challenging curriculum including religion, reading, language arts, math, science, social studies, music, art, technology and physical education.

About

St Philomena School A

Founded in

1946

EIN

952234810

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education: Schools & Academic Institutions: Religious Educational Institutions

Address

21832 MAIN ST CARSON, California 90745-2934 United States

Website

stphilomenaschool.org

Phone

(310)-835-4827

Email address

-

Socials
St Philomena School A
About

St. Philomena School in Carson, CA, administered by the Carmelite Sisters in the spirit of Venerable Mother Luisita, provides a Catholic education to students from Pre-K through 8th grade. The school forms students to encounter the living God and prepares them to live the Gospel values.

Mission

St. Philomena School provides an excellent education in an environment that forms students for success in all aspects of life.

