St Philomena School A

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Care Program

Provides before and after school care in a Christian, positive, activity-centered environment for St. Philomena School students.

Electives Program

Offers learning activities for students in grades 3-8 on Fridays, providing opportunities to connect with teachers and other students outside academic programming.

Co-Curricular Program

Encompasses cultural, creative, technological, kinesthetic, and aesthetic educational programs for all students, including visual arts, physical education, music, library, technology, and world languages.

Core Curriculum

Provides a strong moral, academic, and challenging curriculum including religion, reading, language arts, math, science, social studies, music, art, technology and physical education.

