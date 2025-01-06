St Theresa Of Lisieux Catholic Parish
Mentor Programme
St. Vincent de Paul Ministry
Provides financial assistance, clothing, food, and essential furniture to neighbors in need.
Helping Hands
Volunteers assist with grocery shopping, prescription pick-up, and small errands for those who need support.
Founded in
1946
EIN
922915676
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
800 N MAIN ST IDA GROVE, Iowa 51445-1235 United States
Website
www.herlittleway.org
Phone
(712)-883-2406
Email address
About
St. Therese of Lisieux Parish serves the communities of Danbury, Ida Grove, and Mapleton, Iowa. Founded in 1946, the parish comprises three churches: St. Mary's in Danbury, Sacred Heart in Ida Grove, and St. Mary's in Mapleton. They offer religious services and community programs.
Mission
ST THERESA OF LISIEUX CATHOLIC PARISH brings people together in Ida Grove to nurture faith, foster community, and provide spiritual support to parishioners.
