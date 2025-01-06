St Vincent De Paul Society
St Vincent De Paul Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Food Assistance
Provides food to individuals and families in need through food pantries and meal programs.
Utility Assistance
Helps with utility bills to prevent shut-offs and ensure access to essential services.
Rent Assistance
Offers financial aid for rent to prevent homelessness and housing instability.
Medical and Dental Care
Provides access to medical and dental services for those who cannot afford it.
About
St Vincent De Paul Society
Founded in
2009
EIN
941207701
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Basic Needs > Food Insecurity Nonprofits
Address
820 B ST SAN RAFAEL, California 94901-3003 United States
Website
www.vinnies.org
Phone
(415)-454-3303
Email address
-
About
St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marin, serving the community since 1946, provides crucial crisis assistance to over 10,000 people annually. Their programs include homeless prevention, a free dining room, housing help, community court, a homeless outreach team, job stipends, and permanent supportive housing.
Mission
Our goal is to provide compassionate care and critical services to residents of Marin County who are struggling to make ends meet.
What $2,100 could fund instead: