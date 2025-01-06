powered by 
St Vincent De Paul Society

 — 
Provide compassionate care and critical services
Events of 

St Vincent De Paul Society

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
St Vincent De Paul Society
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
St Vincent De Paul Society
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
St Vincent De Paul Society
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
St Vincent De Paul Society

100% of your purchase supports 
St Vincent De Paul Society
Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
St Vincent De Paul Society

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Food Assistance

Provides food to individuals and families in need through food pantries and meal programs.

Utility Assistance

Helps with utility bills to prevent shut-offs and ensure access to essential services.

Rent Assistance

Offers financial aid for rent to prevent homelessness and housing instability.

Medical and Dental Care

Provides access to medical and dental services for those who cannot afford it.

About

St Vincent De Paul Society

Founded in

2009

EIN

941207701

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services > Basic Needs > Food Insecurity Nonprofits

Address

820 B ST SAN RAFAEL, California 94901-3003 United States

Website

www.vinnies.org

Phone

(415)-454-3303

Email address

-

St Vincent De Paul Society
About

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marin, serving the community since 1946, provides crucial crisis assistance to over 10,000 people annually. Their programs include homeless prevention, a free dining room, housing help, community court, a homeless outreach team, job stipends, and permanent supportive housing.

Mission

Our goal is to provide compassionate care and critical services to residents of Marin County who are struggling to make ends meet.

