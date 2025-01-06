Stanford Business School Alumni Association
Donate to
Stanford Business School Alumni Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Stanford Business School Alumni Association
Shop to support
Stanford Business School Alumni Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Stanford Business School Alumni Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Local Chapter Activities
Opportunities to connect with alumni in your area.
Continuing Education Programs
Lifelong learning opportunities for alumni.
Alumni Career Services
Career support and resources for alumni.
International Conferences
Global conferences to connect with alumni worldwide.
About
Stanford Business School Alumni Association
Founded in
1973
EIN
946104126
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations / Alumni Groups
Address
655 KNIGHT WAY STANFORD, California 94305-7298 United States
Website
www.gsb.stanford.edu
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Stanford Business School Alumni Association, founded in 1973, engages and serves Stanford GSB alumni. It advances the school's mission by offering opportunities, services, and resources, including chapter activities, education, career services, conferences, and alumni/student programs.
Mission
Stanford Business School Alumni Association fosters meaningful connections among graduates, supporting a vibrant community of leaders and innovators from Stanford GSB.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: