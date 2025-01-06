Starting Block Georgia
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Sports Support
Offers financial aid for children's sports physicals, nutrition, equipment, transportation, and other related costs.
2023
933550025
501(c)(3)
Youth Development
180 DIAMOND PT FAYETTEVILLE, Georgia 30215-5146 United States
startingblockga.org
Starting Block Georgia removes financial barriers preventing students' access to sports, fostering student-athlete development. They offer financial assistance with sports physicals, nutrition, and equipment for 4th-6th graders.
Starting Block Georgia removes financial obstacles preventing access to sports for 4-6th graders and provides resources to 7th-12th graders, ensuring equality with teammates.
