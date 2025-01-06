State Association Of County Retirement Systems
State Association Of County Retirement Systems
State Association Of County Retirement Systems
State Association Of County Retirement Systems
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Semi-Annual Conferences
SACRS holds semi-annual conferences that offer education and insights for those managing public retirement funds.
About
State Association Of County Retirement Systems
Founded in
2008
EIN
943048491
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Education
Address
840 RICHARDS BLVD SACRAMENTO, California 95811-0315 United States
Website
sacrs.org
Phone
(916)-701-5158
Email address
About
State Association of County Retirement Systems (SACRS) serves California's 1937 Act Retirement Systems. They exchange information, provide education, and analyze legislation impacting retirement security for county employees.
Mission
The mission of this organization shall be to serve the 1937 Act Retirement Systems by exchanging information, providing education and analyzing legislation.
