Steps Stewardship Professionals Foundation
Donate to
Steps Stewardship Professionals Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Steps Stewardship Professionals Foundation
Shop to support
Steps Stewardship Professionals Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Steps Stewardship Professionals Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Certified Stewardship Professional Course
A comprehensive course designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools for effective stewardship, covering global standards, regulations, and practical applications.
About
Steps Stewardship Professionals Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
922292892
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
8217 BEECH TREE RD BETHESDA, Maryland 20817-2932 United States
Website
www.stewardship-professionals.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
STEPS Stewardship Professionals Foundation, founded in 2023, promotes standards of knowledge, competence, and ethical practice to strengthen the integrity and impact of the stewardship profession.
Mission
Stewardship Professionals enhances investor stewardship, protecting capital, strengthening companies, and promoting a sustainable global economy.
Looking for other organizations in
Maryland, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: