Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Crusades and Training Conferences
Conducting youth crusades and training conferences. Publishing resources for youth and parents, teaching responsible Christian living and values.
About
Steve Russo Evangelistic Team
Founded in
1984
EIN
953877426
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries
Address
8440 MAPLE PL STE 109 RCH CUCAMONGA, California 91730-3873 United States
Website
realanswers.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Steve Russo Evangelistic Team, founded in 1984, connects with young adults through events and media. Their mission is to convey values-based solutions using Christian principles and influence them to live for Jesus. They conduct youth crusades, training conferences, and publish resources for youth and parents, teaching responsible Christian living.
Mission
The Steve Russo Evangelistic Team's mission is to use media and events to connect with teens and young adults, conveying Biblically-based solutions to life's challenges, influencing them to live like Jesus and experience transformed lives.
