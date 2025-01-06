About

The Steve Russo Evangelistic Team, founded in 1984, connects with young adults through events and media. Their mission is to convey values-based solutions using Christian principles and influence them to live for Jesus. They conduct youth crusades, training conferences, and publish resources for youth and parents, teaching responsible Christian living.

Mission

The Steve Russo Evangelistic Team's mission is to use media and events to connect with teens and young adults, conveying Biblically-based solutions to life's challenges, influencing them to live like Jesus and experience transformed lives.