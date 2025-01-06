powered by 
Steve Russo Evangelistic Team

 — 
Connect and engage teens with Biblical solutions.
Events of 

Steve Russo Evangelistic Team

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Steve Russo Evangelistic Team
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Steve Russo Evangelistic Team
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Steve Russo Evangelistic Team
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Steve Russo Evangelistic Team

100% of your purchase supports 
Steve Russo Evangelistic Team
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
Steve Russo Evangelistic Team

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Youth Crusades and Training Conferences

Conducting youth crusades and training conferences. Publishing resources for youth and parents, teaching responsible Christian living and values.

About

Steve Russo Evangelistic Team

Founded in

1984

EIN

953877426

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious Student Groups/Campus Ministries

Address

8440 MAPLE PL STE 109 RCH CUCAMONGA, California 91730-3873 United States

Website

realanswers.com

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Steve Russo Evangelistic Team
About

The Steve Russo Evangelistic Team, founded in 1984, connects with young adults through events and media. Their mission is to convey values-based solutions using Christian principles and influence them to live for Jesus. They conduct youth crusades, training conferences, and publish resources for youth and parents, teaching responsible Christian living.

Mission

The Steve Russo Evangelistic Team's mission is to use media and events to connect with teens and young adults, conveying Biblically-based solutions to life's challenges, influencing them to live like Jesus and experience transformed lives.

