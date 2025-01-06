Strasburg Friends Of The Library
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Baby Rhyme Time
A weekly program for babies featuring rhymes and songs.
Preschool Story Time
A weekly program with stories, songs, and crafts for preschoolers.
Meaningful Conversations
A monthly program exploring how to talk and listen on meaningful topics.
Knit & Knatter
A twice-monthly group work session for knitting and crocheting.
About
Strasburg Friends Of The Library
Founded in
2023
EIN
923025436
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture - Heritage & Education - Libraries
Address
356 5TH ST SW STRASBURG, Ohio 44680-1254 United States
Website
www.tusclibrary.org
Phone
(330)-364-4474
Email address
About
Mission
The Strasburg Friends of the Library support the library by purchasing new equipment and providing assistance with programs and fundraising. They meet informally after the adult book discussion on the fourth Thursday of each month.
{Similar 1}
