Stronger Families
Donate to
Stronger Families
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Stronger Families
Shop to support
Stronger Families
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Stronger Families
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
OXYGEN Program
Offers relationship skills to military, veteran, and first responder families to help them thrive. Aims to improve communication, resolve conflict, and build emotional connection.
About
Stronger Families
Founded in
1993
EIN
943080305
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Social Services
Address
PO BOX 40584 BELLEVUE, Washington 98015-4584 United States
Website
strongerfamilies.com
Phone
(425)-679-5671
Email address
About
Stronger Families, founded in 1993, provides life-changing relationship skills to military, first responders, and veteran families. Their mission is to bring life-changing skills to marriages and families so they can be strong and thrive through communications and community.
Mission
We offer life-changing relationship skills to Military, Veteran, and First Responder families so they can be strong and thrive.
Looking for other organizations in
Washington, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: