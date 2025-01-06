Sun Street Centers
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
The Road to Success
A pre-diversion program for youth, first-time offenders, preventing school expulsion and juvenile justice system entry through intervention and education.
Men's Residential Program
A supportive, state-licensed recovery program for men seeking freedom from drug and alcohol addiction, utilizing peer support and personal responsibility.
Women's Residential Treatment Program
A state-licensed recovery program in Hollister for single women and mothers seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in a supportive environment.
About
Sun Street Centers
Founded in
1968
EIN
946138701
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Treatment Programs
Address
11 PEACH DR SALINAS, California 93901-3710 United States
Website
sunstreetcenters.org
Phone
(831)-753-5135
Email address
About
Sun Street Centers, founded in 1968, prevents alcohol and drug addiction by offering education, prevention, treatment, and recovery services to individuals and families, regardless of income. They inspire the community to value an alcohol-free and drug-free life. Their services include counseling, recovery services, and transitional housing.
Mission
Providing education, treatment and recovery regardless of income level.
