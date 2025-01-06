Sunrise Drive School Family Faculty Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Extracurricular Programs & Events
Raises funds and organizes events to enrich the student experience at Sunrise Drive Elementary, supporting academics and family engagement.
Chinese Immersion
Offers a Chinese Immersion program as part of extracurricular activities.
Community Garden
Maintains a Community Garden as part of extracurricular activities.
Mathathon
Organizes Mathathon events as part of fundraising and extracurricular activities.
About
Sunrise Drive School Family Faculty Association
Founded in
1984
EIN
942926826
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support - Parent Teacher Associations
Address
5301 E SUNRISE DR TUCSON, Arizona 85718-5521 United States
Website
sunriseffo.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Sunrise Drive School Family Faculty Organization enriches the student experience at Sunrise Elementary through activities, volunteer coordination, and fundraising.
Mission
SUNRISE DRIVE SCHOOL FAMILY FACULTY ASSOCIATION brings together families and faculty in Tucson to support students and strengthen the Sunrise Drive School community.
