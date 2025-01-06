Sunrise International Ministries
Sunrise International Ministries
Sunrise International Ministries
Sunrise International Ministries
Sunrise International Ministries
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Christian Evangelism & Church Planting
Sharing the Gospel and establishing new churches in East & South Asia, and Europe.
Leadership Development
Training and equipping leaders in Asia and Europe.
Mission Grants
Providing financial support to Christian mission organizations and individuals.
Sunrise International Ministries
1984
930871161
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
2026 FIRTH AVE SPRINGFIELD, Oregon 97477-2544 United States
www.sunriseinternational.org
Sunrise International Ministries, founded in 1984, is dedicated to making disciples and multiplying churches in Japan and Asia. Founded by Jim & Masako Millard, the mission focuses on evangelism, discipleship, church planting, and leadership development.
Mission
Sunrise International Ministries is a mission organization that exists to make disciples and multiply churches in Japan and throughout Asia, also developing leaders in several countries.
