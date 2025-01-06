Sunset Science Park Federal Credit Union
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Banzai! Financial Education
Provides interactive, hands-on financial education resources.
0
930515210
501(c)(1)
Community Development
1100 NW MURRAY RD STE 200 PORTLAND, Oregon 97229-5561 United States
sspfcu.com
(503)-643-1335
Sunset Science Park Federal Credit Union, established in 1960, provides financial solutions for every stage of life. Originally chartered by employees of Electro Scientific Industries, it now serves a wider community in Portland, OR, offering savings, loans, and other financial services.
SUNSET SCIENCE PARK FEDERAL CREDIT UNION serves the Portland community, offering accessible financial services to help members achieve their financial goals with care and trust.
