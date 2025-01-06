About

Supporters for Tysons Ancestral Restrictions on the Deeds (STARD), founded in 2023, advocates for preserving Atlantic Beach's historical significance, heritage value, and community character by upholding the Tyson deed restrictions. They aim to limit new residential development along the Atlantic Beach coastline.

Mission

STARD supports issues related to preserving the town's natural heritage and maintaining favorable precedents, like the Tyson residential deed restrictions that protect and preserve Atlantic Beach's landscape, history, and culture.