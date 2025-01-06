Supporters For Tysons Ancestral Restrictions On The Deeds
Donate to
Supporters For Tysons Ancestral Restrictions On The Deeds
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Supporters For Tysons Ancestral Restrictions On The Deeds
Shop to support
Supporters For Tysons Ancestral Restrictions On The Deeds
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Supporters For Tysons Ancestral Restrictions On The Deeds
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Preserving Atlantic Beach's Historic Character
Working to protect the town's historic character based on restrictive covenants put in place by the town's founder.
About
Supporters For Tysons Ancestral Restrictions On The Deeds
Founded in
2023
EIN
922509063
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
Address
3108 SEAVIEW ST ATLANTIC BCH, South Carolina 29582-4860 United States
Website
no-beachfront-high-rises.com
Phone
(843)-755-6233
Email address
About
Supporters for Tysons Ancestral Restrictions on the Deeds (STARD), founded in 2023, advocates for preserving Atlantic Beach's historical significance, heritage value, and community character by upholding the Tyson deed restrictions. They aim to limit new residential development along the Atlantic Beach coastline.
Mission
STARD supports issues related to preserving the town's natural heritage and maintaining favorable precedents, like the Tyson residential deed restrictions that protect and preserve Atlantic Beach's landscape, history, and culture.
Looking for other organizations in
South Carolina, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: