The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
VADM Robert L. Walters Scholarship
Academic scholarships awarded for demonstrated leadership, community service, and academic achievement.
Enlisted Professional Education Grant Program
Monetary grants to active duty enlisted sailors, enabling them to pursue professional or technical education.
Awards Program
Recognizes outstanding contributions to the surface warfare community.
About
Surface Navy Association
Founded in
1987
EIN
980135950
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
6564 LOISDALE CT STE 318 SPRINGFIELD, Virginia 22150-1812 United States
Website
www.surfacewarfare.org
Phone
(656)-431-822150
Email address
-
About
The Surface Navy Association, founded in 1985, fosters communication and coordination among military, business, and academic professionals interested in Surface Warfare. SNA supports Surface Forces through programs and activities promoting professional growth, camaraderie, and personal satisfaction.
Mission
We are an association at the center of Surface Warfare. We provide our members support, programs, & various activities that enable professional growth.
