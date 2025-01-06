Surrey Fire Friends And Family
Surrey Fire Friends And Family
Surrey Fire Friends And Family
Surrey Fire Friends And Family
Surrey Fire Friends And Family
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Adopt A Family
Provides support to families in need within the Surrey community.
Automotive Race Series
Supports automotive education and racing programs for high school students.
Burn Fund
Offers assistance and resources to burn survivors and their families.
Bursaries
Provides financial aid to students pursuing higher education.
About
Surrey Fire Friends And Family
Founded in
2023
EIN
932864727
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
7900 111TH ST NE SURREY, North Dakota 58785-9562 United States
Website
surreyfireprotection.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Surrey Fire Friends & Family, founded in 2023, is a charitable organization dedicated to raising funds for the Surrey fire department and its firefighters.
Mission
Surrey Fire Friends & Family is a charitable organization set up to raise funds for the fire department and its firefighters. They are dedicated to supporting the Surrey Fire Protection District.
City
State
