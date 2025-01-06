Sustainable Grand
Donate to
Sustainable Grand
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Sustainable Grand
Shop to support
Sustainable Grand
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Sustainable Grand
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grand Energy Saver Program
Offers income-qualified residents $100 off a home energy assessment, quick-fix upgrades, and up to $2,000 towards weatherization upgrades.
Home Energy Assessments
Helps homeowners and businesses identify energy inefficiencies and create a roadmap for saving money and reducing environmental impact.
About
Sustainable Grand
Founded in
2023
EIN
922514155
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
807 ROCK ROSE CT LOUISVILLE, Colorado 80027-3121 United States
Website
www.sustainablegrand.org
Phone
(720)-310-5752
Email address
About
Mission
Sustainable Grand is dedicated to making Grand County a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly place to live and work. They help homeowners and businesses lower their energy bills by improving energy efficiency.
Looking for other organizations in
Colorado, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: