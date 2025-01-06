Switzer Center
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Traditional Core Curriculum
Diploma-track curriculum for K-12 students.
Speech Therapy
Provides speech therapy services.
Art Therapy
Offers therapeutic art programs.
ABA-based Interventions
Applies Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) methods.
About
Switzer Center
Founded in
1966
EIN
952458879
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education Schools & Academic Institutions Primary Schools
Address
2201 AMAPOLA CT TORRANCE, California 90501-1431 United States
Website
switzercenter.org
Phone
(310)-328-3611
Email address
-
About
Switzer Learning Center, est. 1966, empowers students with learning differences. Their mission is to educate diverse minds, build social confidence, and create a path to independence. They provide tailored education and therapy for K-12 students.
Mission
Switzer Learning Center's mission is to educate diverse minds, build social confidence, and create a path to independence through individualized education.
