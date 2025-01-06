System I-O
Donate to
System I-O
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
System I-O
Shop to support
System I-O
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
System I-O
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Proof of Concept
Developing a proof of concept to validate digital solutions using the OutSystems low-code platform.
OutSystems Accelerated
Accelerating application development and deployment using the OutSystems platform.
Application Build and Development
Building and developing custom applications to transform businesses.
Training and Support
Providing training and support for businesses adopting the OutSystems low-code platform.
About
System I-O
Founded in
2001
EIN
931279933
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Education
Address
3855 SW 153RD DR BEAVERTON, Oregon 97003-5105 United States
Website
www.infinibandta.org
Phone
(503)-619-0565
Email address
-
About
SYSTEM I-O INC was founded to create a common specification for switched-fabric I/O for servers. Founded in 2001, the company aimed to standardize peripheral component I/O approaches.
Mission
VTM Group unites companies to advance technology. They provide essential tools, methods, and support for standard-setting organizations and technical consortia, driving collaboration towards shared goals.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: