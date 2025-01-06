powered by 
System I-O

 — 
Move technology forward with collaboration.
Events of 

System I-O

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
System I-O
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
System I-O
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
System I-O
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

System I-O

100% of your purchase supports 
System I-O
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
System I-O

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Proof of Concept

Developing a proof of concept to validate digital solutions using the OutSystems low-code platform.

OutSystems Accelerated

Accelerating application development and deployment using the OutSystems platform.

Application Build and Development

Building and developing custom applications to transform businesses.

Training and Support

Providing training and support for businesses adopting the OutSystems low-code platform.

About

System I-O

Founded in

2001

EIN

931279933

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(6)

Category/Type

Education

Address

3855 SW 153RD DR BEAVERTON, Oregon 97003-5105 United States

Website

www.infinibandta.org

Phone

(503)-619-0565

Email address

-

System I-O
About

SYSTEM I-O INC was founded to create a common specification for switched-fabric I/O for servers. Founded in 2001, the company aimed to standardize peripheral component I/O approaches.

Mission

VTM Group unites companies to advance technology. They provide essential tools, methods, and support for standard-setting organizations and technical consortia, driving collaboration towards shared goals.

