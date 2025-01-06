Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association
Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association
Programs & Services
Recreational Amenities
Provides exclusive recreational facilities for Tahoe Keys homeowners and their guests, including pools, beaches, sports courts, a playground, and boat docks.
Landscaping & Maintenance
Maintains common areas, landscaping, parks, and facilities to ensure a well-kept and aesthetically pleasing environment for residents.
Water Services
Offers safe drinking water and manages water quality, including weed control in channels and waterways, ensuring a healthy ecosystem.
Community Design and Review
Enforces architectural standards and guidelines to maintain community aesthetics and property values, ensuring harmonious development within Tahoe Keys.
About
Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association
Founded in
1997
EIN
941662486
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
356 ALA WAI BLVD S LAKE TAHOE, California 96150-3315 United States
Website
tkpoa.com
Phone
(530)-542-6444
Email address
About
The Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association (TKPOA), founded in 1963, is a recreational-oriented residential association of 1,528 property owners on Lake Tahoe. As a nonprofit, TKPOA manages common areas like beaches, pools, tennis courts, and parks. They maintain lagoons, provide security, enforce regulations, and participate in environmental committees. TKPOA maintains and repairs common areas, landscaping, and habitats for its members and community.
Mission
The TKPOA strives to be a safe and welcoming community boasting a wide range of exceptional amenities, services, activities and facilities for homeowners and their guests to enjoy.
