About

The Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association (TKPOA), founded in 1963, is a recreational-oriented residential association of 1,528 property owners on Lake Tahoe. As a nonprofit, TKPOA manages common areas like beaches, pools, tennis courts, and parks. They maintain lagoons, provide security, enforce regulations, and participate in environmental committees. TKPOA maintains and repairs common areas, landscaping, and habitats for its members and community.

Mission

The TKPOA strives to be a safe and welcoming community boasting a wide range of exceptional amenities, services, activities and facilities for homeowners and their guests to enjoy.