Support 

Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association

 — 
Be a safe and welcoming community
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Bid to Support 
Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association

100% of your purchase supports 
Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Recreational Amenities

Provides exclusive recreational facilities for Tahoe Keys homeowners and their guests, including pools, beaches, sports courts, a playground, and boat docks.

Landscaping & Maintenance

Maintains common areas, landscaping, parks, and facilities to ensure a well-kept and aesthetically pleasing environment for residents.

Water Services

Offers safe drinking water and manages water quality, including weed control in channels and waterways, ensuring a healthy ecosystem.

Community Design and Review

Enforces architectural standards and guidelines to maintain community aesthetics and property values, ensuring harmonious development within Tahoe Keys.

About

Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association

Founded in

1997

EIN

941662486

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(4)

Category/Type

Community Centers

Address

356 ALA WAI BLVD S LAKE TAHOE, California 96150-3315 United States

Website

tkpoa.com

Phone

(530)-542-6444

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association
About

The Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association (TKPOA), founded in 1963, is a recreational-oriented residential association of 1,528 property owners on Lake Tahoe. As a nonprofit, TKPOA manages common areas like beaches, pools, tennis courts, and parks. They maintain lagoons, provide security, enforce regulations, and participate in environmental committees. TKPOA maintains and repairs common areas, landscaping, and habitats for its members and community.

Mission

The TKPOA strives to be a safe and welcoming community boasting a wide range of exceptional amenities, services, activities and facilities for homeowners and their guests to enjoy.

