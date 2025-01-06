Tails Of Compassion Foundation
Tails Of Compassion Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tails Of Compassion Foundation
Tails Of Compassion Foundation
Tails Of Compassion Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Senior and Differently-Abled Dog Care
Provides a compassionate shelter home for senior and differently-abled dogs, including paralyzed, two-legged, blind, immobile, or very senior dogs, giving them a loving home.
Tails Of Compassion Foundation
2023
922026421
501(c)(3)
Animal Protection
3317 S HIGLEY RD STE 114-309 GILBERT, Arizona 85297-5458 United States
tailsofcompassion.org
(919)-650-650044
Tails of Compassion Foundation Inc, founded in 2023, is dedicated to caring for dogs in need, especially paralyzed or elderly dogs, offering them refuge, freedom, and unconditional love.
Their mission is to give a fighting chance to our dogs, enhance their quality of life, and provide a stimulating environment. Each dog arrives with a traumatic past.
