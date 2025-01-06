Takemusu Shin Buden
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Aikido Training
Online Aikido training with daily morning and evening classes covering solo exercises for Bokken, Jo, and Tai-jutsu. Open to all levels, beginners welcome.
Meditation Classes
Online meditation classes. A new Meditation Class schedule will begin in September 2024 (20 minute sitting session).
Private Classes
Private online Aikido classes.
Workshops
Online Aikido workshops.
About
Takemusu Shin Buden
Founded in
1974
EIN
942217110
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
587 N 6TH ST SAN JOSE, California 95112-3238 United States
Website
aikidosj.com
Phone
(408)-294-3049
Email address
About
Mission
The Takemusu Aikido Association is dedicated to the development and dissemination of Aikido based on the highest ideals of the Founder, Morihei Ueshiba.
