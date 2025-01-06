About

Tamalpais Strawberry Preschools, established in 1956, is among Marin County's oldest independent preschools. It offers a play-based learning environment focused on the overall development of children aged 2-5, nurturing their social, emotional, physical, and cognitive growth. Each child is given opportunities tailored to their interests.

Mission

Tamalpais - Strawberry Preschools Inc supports early childhood development in Mill Valley, California, providing a caring environment where young children can grow and thrive.