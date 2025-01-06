powered by 
Tamalpais

 — 
Nurture young learners in Mill Valley.
Tamalpais

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Tamalpais
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Tamalpais
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Tamalpais
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Tamalpais

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

2's Program

A program for 2-year-olds focusing on basic social skills and play-based learning with age-appropriate toys and educational materials.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Preschool (3-4 Year Olds)

Offers 5-day, 3-day, and 2-day programs with a focus on creative expression, literacy, and cognitive development in a stimulating environment.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Pre-K (4-5 Year Olds)

A 5-day program designed for children who just miss the TK cutoff, focusing on literacy, social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development.

About

Tamalpais

Founded in

1968

EIN

941375807

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Schools & Academic Institutions

Address

PO BOX 1012 MILL VALLEY, California 94942-1012 United States

Website

tamalpaisstrawberrypreschools.org

Phone

(415)-388-4286

Email address

[email protected]

Tamalpais
About

Tamalpais Strawberry Preschools, established in 1956, is among Marin County's oldest independent preschools. It offers a play-based learning environment focused on the overall development of children aged 2-5, nurturing their social, emotional, physical, and cognitive growth. Each child is given opportunities tailored to their interests.

Mission

Tamalpais - Strawberry Preschools Inc supports early childhood development in Mill Valley, California, providing a caring environment where young children can grow and thrive.

