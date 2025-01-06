Tamalpais
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
2's Program
A program for 2-year-olds focusing on basic social skills and play-based learning with age-appropriate toys and educational materials.
Preschool (3-4 Year Olds)
Offers 5-day, 3-day, and 2-day programs with a focus on creative expression, literacy, and cognitive development in a stimulating environment.
Pre-K (4-5 Year Olds)
A 5-day program designed for children who just miss the TK cutoff, focusing on literacy, social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development.
About
Tamalpais
Founded in
1968
EIN
941375807
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
PO BOX 1012 MILL VALLEY, California 94942-1012 United States
Website
tamalpaisstrawberrypreschools.org
Phone
(415)-388-4286
Email address
About
Tamalpais Strawberry Preschools, established in 1956, is among Marin County's oldest independent preschools. It offers a play-based learning environment focused on the overall development of children aged 2-5, nurturing their social, emotional, physical, and cognitive growth. Each child is given opportunities tailored to their interests.
Mission
Tamalpais - Strawberry Preschools Inc supports early childhood development in Mill Valley, California, providing a caring environment where young children can grow and thrive.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
