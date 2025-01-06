Teach Democracy
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Appellate Court Experience
Provides students with an understanding of the appellate court system.
California Civic Learning Initiative
Promotes civic learning in California schools.
California Three Rs Project (CA3Rs)
Focuses on rights, responsibilities, and respect in schools.
Civic Action Project
Empowers students to take action on issues they care about.
Founded in 1993
1993
EIN
952219680
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
601 S KINGSLEY DR LOS ANGELES, California 90005-2319 United States
Website
teachdemocracy.org
Phone
(213)-487-5590
Email address
-
About
Teach Democracy, formerly the Constitutional Rights Foundation, inspires youth to engage in civic life. Founded in 1963, the organization provides resources and interactive programs to promote understanding of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, empowering young people to become active, responsible citizens.
Mission
TEACH DEMOCRACY supports Los Angeles communities by fostering understanding and engagement in democracy. They encourage civic participation and informed citizenship for a brighter future.
