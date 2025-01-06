Team Juanatas-Bowens
Team Juanatas-Bowens
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
AAU Strength Sports
Offers programs in Powerlifting, Weightlifting, and Feats of Strength.
USA Weightlifting
Provides weightlifting programs.
AAU Pickleball
Offers pickleball programs.
About
Team Juanatas-Bowens
Founded in
2023
EIN
923397283
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development > Sports & Recreation > Sports Teams
Address
1906 THREE BRIDGES WAY BAKERSFIELD, California 93311-9234 United States
Website
teamjuanatas-bowens.org
Phone
(661)-770-7280
Email address
About
Team Juanatas-Bowens, founded in 2023 in Bakersfield, CA, promotes sports for everyone, including weightlifting, powerlifting, and pickleball. They aim to inspire education and teamwork through amateur sports programs. As a USA Weightlifting and AAU club, they foster growth, discipline, and excellence in athletes of all ages.
Mission
Join our mission to create a better world through promoting sports for everyone: Weightlifting, Powerlifting, and Pickleball.
