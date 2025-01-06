About

Team Juanatas-Bowens, founded in 2023 in Bakersfield, CA, promotes sports for everyone, including weightlifting, powerlifting, and pickleball. They aim to inspire education and teamwork through amateur sports programs. As a USA Weightlifting and AAU club, they foster growth, discipline, and excellence in athletes of all ages.

Mission

Join our mission to create a better world through promoting sports for everyone: Weightlifting, Powerlifting, and Pickleball.