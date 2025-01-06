Teamsters 206 Employers Trust
Teamsters 206 Employers Trust
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Health and Welfare Benefits
Provides health and welfare benefits to plan participants.
Family Medical Leave
Offers family medical leave benefits.
Pension
Provides pension benefits to eligible members.
About
Teamsters 206 Employers Trust
Founded in
1952
EIN
936027865
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(9)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2323 EASTLAKE AVE E SEATTLE, Washington 98102-3305 United States
Website
www.teamsterslocal206.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
TEAMSTERS 206 EMPLOYERS TRUST, founded in 1952, is a voluntary employees' beneficiary association. The organization's mission is to provide health and welfare benefits to plan participants.
Mission
TEAMSTERS 206 EMPLOYERS TRUST offers support and benefits to Teamsters and their families in Seattle, helping to strengthen their well-being and community connections.
