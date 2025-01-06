Teamsters Council 37 Fcu
Financial Services
Provides access to lower-cost loans, higher-yield savings accounts, and various banking services with minimal or no fees to Teamsters Joint Council #37 members.
Founded in
0
EIN
936027940
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
1866 NE 162ND AVE PORTLAND, Oregon 97230-5642 United States
Website
tcu37.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
Teamsters Council #37 Federal Credit Union was established in 1961 to provide affordable loans to Teamsters in the greater Portland, Oregon area. Since then, they have made over 125,000 loans to members, totaling over $360 million. The credit union is dedicated to serving its members' financial needs.
TEAMSTERS COUNCIL 37 FCU offers reliable financial solutions for Teamsters in Portland, helping members manage their finances with care and community support.
