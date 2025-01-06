About

Teamsters Council #37 Federal Credit Union was established in 1961 to provide affordable loans to Teamsters in the greater Portland, Oregon area. Since then, they have made over 125,000 loans to members, totaling over $360 million. The credit union is dedicated to serving its members' financial needs.

Mission

TEAMSTERS COUNCIL 37 FCU offers reliable financial solutions for Teamsters in Portland, helping members manage their finances with care and community support.