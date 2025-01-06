About

The Teamsters Local Union 856 Health and Welfare Fund, established in 1966, provides health and welfare benefits to its members, including medical, dental, vision, life, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance. It aims to offer comprehensive and affordable healthcare coverage.

Mission

The Teamsters Local Union 856 Health & Welfare Trust Fund offers comprehensive plans, including major medical, dental, vision, life, and prescription drug coverage to its members.