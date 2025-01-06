Teamsters Local Union 856 Health And Welfare Fund
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Health and Welfare Benefit Plan
Provides medical, dental, vision, life, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance to members.
About
Teamsters Local Union 856 Health And Welfare Fund
Founded in
1966
EIN
946123582
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(9)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2323 EASTLAKE AVE E SEATTLE, Washington 98102-3963 United States
Website
teamsters856.org
Phone
(180)-075-88326
Email address
-
About
The Teamsters Local Union 856 Health and Welfare Fund, established in 1966, provides health and welfare benefits to its members, including medical, dental, vision, life, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance. It aims to offer comprehensive and affordable healthcare coverage.
Mission
The Teamsters Local Union 856 Health & Welfare Trust Fund offers comprehensive plans, including major medical, dental, vision, life, and prescription drug coverage to its members.
