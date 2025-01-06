About

Tech CU, founded in 1960 by Fairchild Semiconductor employees, serves the Bay Area's high-tech workforce. With over 155,000 members and nearly $4 billion in assets, Tech CU provides personal & business banking, wealth management, and commercial lending. Their mission is to have the most satisfied members and be the most technologically advanced credit union.

Mission

Technology Credit Union offers accessible financial services to the San Jose community, helping members achieve their financial goals with care and local expertise.