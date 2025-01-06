Technology Credit Union
Donate to
Technology Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Technology Credit Union
Shop to support
Technology Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Technology Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Relationship Rewards
Rewards members for their total balance with Tech CU across deposit, loan, and investment accounts. Higher balances unlock greater benefits.
Global Members
Provides financial products and services to individuals new to the country or with limited credit history, including auto loans and credit cards.
About
Technology Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
941651781
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
2010 N 1ST ST STE 340 SAN JOSE, California 95131-2058 United States
Website
www.techcu.com
Phone
(800)-553-0880
Email address
-
About
Tech CU, founded in 1960 by Fairchild Semiconductor employees, serves the Bay Area's high-tech workforce. With over 155,000 members and nearly $4 billion in assets, Tech CU provides personal & business banking, wealth management, and commercial lending. Their mission is to have the most satisfied members and be the most technologically advanced credit union.
Mission
Technology Credit Union offers accessible financial services to the San Jose community, helping members achieve their financial goals with care and local expertise.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: