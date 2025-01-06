Temple Beth Sholom Of Corona

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Religious School

Teaching Jewish history, culture, and values, with emphasis on Torah principles. Equipping students for a life-long Jewish learning journey.

Hebrew School

Developing Hebrew proficiency for prayer and worship. Beginning classes cover the alef-bet, basic reading skills, prayer service.

United Synagogue Youth (USY)

Monthly meetings and events for 7th-12th graders, both regional and local, offering fun and exciting Jewish experiences.

