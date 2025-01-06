Temple Beth Sholom Of Corona
Temple Beth Sholom Of Corona
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Temple Beth Sholom Of Corona
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Religious School
Teaching Jewish history, culture, and values, with emphasis on Torah principles. Equipping students for a life-long Jewish learning journey.
Hebrew School
Developing Hebrew proficiency for prayer and worship. Beginning classes cover the alef-bet, basic reading skills, prayer service.
United Synagogue Youth (USY)
Monthly meetings and events for 7th-12th graders, both regional and local, offering fun and exciting Jewish experiences.
About
Temple Beth Sholom Of Corona
Founded in
2005
EIN
952568634
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Synagogues
Address
P0BOX 2737 CORONA, California 91878-0000 United States
Website
cbsofcorona.org
Phone
(951)-734-4033
Email address
About
Mission
Temple Beth Sholom of Corona fosters Jewish community and tradition in Corona, California, welcoming individuals and families to connect, celebrate, and grow together.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: