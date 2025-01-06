Temple Isaiah Of Contra Costa County
Donate to
Temple Isaiah Of Contra Costa County
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Temple Isaiah Of Contra Costa County
Shop to support
Temple Isaiah Of Contra Costa County
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Temple Isaiah Of Contra Costa County
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Gan Ilan Preschool
A preschool program offering enriching opportunities for young children.
JQuest
A program for children in grades K-6 that provides a Jewish education on Sunday mornings.
Teen Programs
Educational and social programs for teens.
Youth Groups
Various youth groups like Simcha, Anachnu, and LAFTY that provide a sense of community.
About
Temple Isaiah Of Contra Costa County
Founded in
1959
EIN
941626373
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Synagogues
Address
945 RISA RD LAFAYETTE, California 94549-3410 United States
Website
temple-isaiah.org
Phone
(925)-283-8575
Email address
-
About
Temple Isaiah, the oldest and largest synagogue in Contra Costa County, was founded in 1951, not 1959, as a Reform Jewish congregation. It provides a welcoming spiritual home to worship, study Torah, engage in acts of Tikun Olam, deepen ties with Israel, participate in Jewish rituals, and experience community.
Mission
Temple Isaiah provides a welcoming spiritual home where members gather to worship, study Torah, engage in acts of Tikun Olam, deepen their relationship with Israel, and participate in Jewish rituals.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: