Temple Isaiah Of Contra Costa County

About

Temple Isaiah, the oldest and largest synagogue in Contra Costa County, was founded in 1951, not 1959, as a Reform Jewish congregation. It provides a welcoming spiritual home to worship, study Torah, engage in acts of Tikun Olam, deepen ties with Israel, participate in Jewish rituals, and experience community.

Mission

Temple Isaiah provides a welcoming spiritual home where members gather to worship, study Torah, engage in acts of Tikun Olam, deepen their relationship with Israel, and participate in Jewish rituals.