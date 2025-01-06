Terminate Cancer Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Cancer Research Funding
Funding groundbreaking cancer research and the development of innovative therapies and treatments.
Educational Programs
Providing educational classes to promote cancer awareness and early detection, such as the "Let's Talk Cancer" forum.
Founded in
2023
EIN
931487521
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
11 MILLWRIGHT DR HILTON HEAD, South Carolina 29926-1256 United States
Website
terminatecancer.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
Terminate Cancer Foundation, founded in 2023, is dedicated to funding groundbreaking cancer research and supporting the development of innovative therapies and treatments to provide hope and recovery paths for those affected by cancer.
Mission
TCF is dedicated to funding groundbreaking cancer research and supporting innovative therapies and treatments.
