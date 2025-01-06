Terra Verde Discovery School Pto
Terra Verde Discovery School Pto
Terra Verde Discovery School Pto
Terra Verde Discovery School Pto
Terra Verde Discovery School Pto
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Transitions Program
Provides academic and social programs for students with intellectual disabilities in grades 9-12, fostering independence and life skills.
Summer Camps
Offers a variety of summer camp programs. Registration opens to Terra Verde families first, then to non-TVDS families.
Terra Verde Discovery School Pto
Founded in
2024
EIN
933132867
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
1000 36TH AVE SE NORMAN, Oklahoma 73026-4134 United States
Website
www.terraverdeschool.org
Phone
(405)-366-6362
Email address
Mission
Terra Verde Discovery School's mission is to preserve the joys of childhood while cultivating creativity and critical thinking that stresses entrepreneurial enthusiasm, ecological sustainability, and ethical benevolence.
