Texas Mission Builders
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Construction Assistance
Providing volunteer labor for the construction of church buildings and additions free of charge to Missionary Baptist Churches in Texas.
About
Texas Mission Builders
Founded in
2023
EIN
932533095
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
1100 E LOOP 456 JACKSONVILLE, Texas 75766-5352 United States
Website
www.texasmissionbuilders.com
Phone
(936)-876-2582
Email address
-
About
Texas Mission Builders, est. 2023, supports Missionary Baptist churches in Texas. It focuses on saving churches and mission points money on constructing places of worship. They provide support through organized efforts.
Mission
Texas Mission Builders organizes a volunteer work force to help in the construction of church buildings or additions to existing buildings free of charge.
