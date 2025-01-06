Tfp Therapeutic Services
Donate to
Tfp Therapeutic Services
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Tfp Therapeutic Services
Shop to support
Tfp Therapeutic Services
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Tfp Therapeutic Services
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mental Health Counseling
Provides mental health counseling services to individuals and families.
Community Based Rehabilitative Services
Offers rehabilitative services within the community.
Case Management
Provides case management services to clients.
Family Support & Connections
Offers support and resources to strengthen family connections.
About
Tfp Therapeutic Services
Founded in
1992
EIN
930901914
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
7.1.2. Addiction Recovery Programs
Address
390 NE 2ND ST ONTARIO, Oregon 97914-2513 United States
Website
tfpservices.org
Phone
(541)-889-1050
Email address
About
TFP Therapeutic Services, founded in 1992 in Ontario, Oregon, is a non-profit counseling agency serving eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho. Their mission is to strengthen and empower families by providing quality, professional services to help them lead successful, meaningful lives.
Mission
A non-profit counseling agency serving clients in Eastern Oregon and Southwestern Idaho.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: