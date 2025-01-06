About

The American Herding Breed Association supports all breeds of herding dogs in livestock management. Their mission is to develop and test dog and handler teams' skills in managing livestock and to promote herding competition and good sportsmanship. The AHBA Herding Program offers herding classes and a test program.

Mission

The American Herding Breed Association supports all breeds of herding dogs in the management of livestock and promotes education, responsible breeding practices, and responsible livestock management techniques.