The American Herding Breed Association
Donate to
The American Herding Breed Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
The American Herding Breed Association
Shop to support
The American Herding Breed Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
The American Herding Breed Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Herding Trial Dog (HTD)
Herding trials designed for large fields to demonstrate herding skills.
Herding Ranch Dog (HRD)
Herding classes on ranch/farm courses with natural settings.
Ranch Large Flock (RLF)
Herding classes for managing large flocks on ranch/farm courses.
About
The American Herding Breed Association
Founded in
2015
EIN
943068216
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
PO BOX 858 COQUILLE, Oregon 97423-0858 United States
Website
www.ahba-herding.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The American Herding Breed Association supports all breeds of herding dogs in livestock management. Their mission is to develop and test dog and handler teams' skills in managing livestock and to promote herding competition and good sportsmanship. The AHBA Herding Program offers herding classes and a test program.
Mission
The American Herding Breed Association supports all breeds of herding dogs in the management of livestock and promotes education, responsible breeding practices, and responsible livestock management techniques.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: