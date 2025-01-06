The Arc Of Ventura County
The Arc Of Ventura County
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Connections
Provides opportunities for individuals to build relationships and participate in community activities.
Community Integration
Offers inclusive, person-centered day programs to develop friendships and independence.
Community Living Services
Training and support services that helps individuals with daily living skills to live independently.
Employment Services
Helps individuals find and maintain employment.
About
The Arc Of Ventura County
Founded in
2000
EIN
952266987
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Address
5103 WALKER ST VENTURA, California 93003-7358 United States
Website
www.arcvc.org
Phone
(805)-650-8611
Email address
https://www.arcvc.org/contact-us/
About
The Arc of Ventura County, founded in 1954, promotes and protects the human rights of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They actively support full inclusion and participation in the community, offering programs like community integration, living services & employment support.
Mission
The Arc of Ventura County is dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, empowering them with opportunities that lead to greater independence and self-determined lives.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
